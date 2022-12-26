'I was gonna run for president before I got high': Afroman announces 2024 White House run

article

Could we see a rapper in the White House in 2024?

After Kanye West announced he's running for president… again, 48-year-old Afroman has entered the presidential chat.

Known for his 2001 songs "Because I Got High," and "Crazy Rap," Afroman, born Joseph Foreman, announced his candidacy on his Instagram last week.

Foreman said he's running as an independent pledging to be "Our Cannabis Commander in Chief. Our Pot Head of State."

"There comes a time in the course of human events when change must be affected," his campaign manager, Jason Savage, wrote Tuesday on Instagram. "That time is now. Americans are suffering, and the status quo is no longer acceptable."

Savage added that Foreman represents the perfect qualities of the American dream.

"Who better to hold the highest office in the land, than the highest and flyest playa in the game? He is for the black man, Mexican, even poor white, all human beings that have no rights. So put down your past, and pick up your future," Savage continued.

Afroman's eight-priority platform includes: