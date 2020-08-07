I-94 westbound closed between Hwy 280 and I-35W for weekend construction

A section of I-94 westbound crossing between the Twin Cities is closed for the weekend as work on the I-35W project continues.

Westbound lanes on I-94 between I-35W and Highway 280 closed Friday night and will remain closed until 4 a.m. on Monday.

Eastbound lanes will remain open through the weekend after closing the previous week for work.

No detour instructions are listed by MnDOT but drivers can use University Avenue to get to I-35W and back onto I-94.