I-494 South in Oakdale, Minn. closed due to semi crash

Troopers have closed I-494 headed south at I-94 after a semi crash in Oakdale, Minnesota Thursday evening.

According to MnDOT, the highway was closed around 5:50 p.m. after the semi jackknifed. Minnesota State Patrol reports southbound traffic is being diverted at I-94.

Traffic cameras showed the truck on fire. So far, troopers say no serious injuries have been reported.

The roadway is still blocked as crews work to clear up the scene. State patrol says the roadway will be closed for an extended period of time.