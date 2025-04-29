I-35W southbound shut down in Mounds View after fatal wreck

The Brief Traffic is blocked along the southbound lanes of I-35W in Mounds View after a serious crash near Highway 10. Troopers say multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and one person was killed. Officers say the southbound lanes could be closed for several hours. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.



A multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead Tuesday morning along I-35W in Mounds View has caused a massive traffic backup.

I-35W southbound closed

What we know:

MnDOT reported that I-35W southbound lanes were closed around 10:30 a.m. due a "serious crash" near County Road I, along the border of Mounds View and Arden Hills. The closure is just south of Highway 10. The exit ramp from Highway 10 to I-35W south is also closed.

Mounds View police are asking drivers to avoid the area. They said the highway is expected to be closed for "several hours."

What they're saying:

Minnesota State Patrol tells FOX 9 multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, including passenger and commercial vehicles. Traffic cameras show at least one semi involved in the crash.

Troopers say one person was killed in the crash. The crash is under investigation.

What we don't know:

The circumstances of the crash are unclear.