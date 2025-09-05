Human remains found in car pulled from Mississippi River near Sartell ID’d

The Brief On Aug. 10, 2025, agencies coordinated to pull a sunken 1963 Buick Electra from the Mississippi River near Sartell, Minnesota. The vehicle was first spotted by a fisherman who noticed an "anomaly" on his sonar, and authorities found the remains of a human inside. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office was able to confirm through DNA testing that the remains belong to Roy Benn, who disappeared in 1967.



Authorities say they have identified the human remains found inside a 1960s Buick pulled from the Mississippi River in central Minnesota.

Human remains pulled from car ID’d

What we know:

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said a 1963 Buick Electra sedan was pulled from the Mississippi River on Aug. 10, 2025, near Riverside Avenue in Sartell, Minnesota. The vehicle was first spotted by a fisherman who noticed an "anomaly" on his sonar and reported it to law enforcement.

On Sept. 4, medical examiners at the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office were able to confirm through DNA testing that the remains were of Roy Benn, who had been missing since September 1967.

Benn, who was 59 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen on Sept. 25, 1967, at around 4 a.m. in a café in Sartell.

Interviews and searches failed to locate Benn for decades, until his vehicle was located, police say.

What we don't know:

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office continues to work on determining a cause and manner of death.