Hulk Hogan dead at 71: 'Hulkamania' got its start in Minnesota

The Brief Wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan died on Thursday at the age of 71. While most credit the WWF for the rise of "Hulkamania," Hogan has said the gimmick really began in the early 1980s when Hogan was fighting in the AWA in Minnesota. In Minnesota, Hogan coined the phrase "Hulkamania" and started wearing his famous canary yellow and red colors.



In the 1980s and 1990s, there was no bigger star in professional wrestling than Hulk Hogan and the phenomenon known as "Hulkamania" got its start in Minnesota.

Hogan died on Thursday at his home in Clearwater, Florida, officials said.

At FOX 9, we are taking a look back at his career, including how he built up his Hulk Hogan persona in the Twin Cities.

Rise of Hulkamania

What we know:

In the early 1980s, Hulk Hogan left the World Wrestling Federation (WWF later the WWE) after a disagreement with Vince McMahon Sr. over his role in Rocky III. Hogan had taken the role against McMahon's wishes and the fallout ended with Hogan being fired by McMahon and joining Verne Gagne's American Wrestling Association (AWA) in Minnesota.

In Minnesota, Hogan grew from a rising wrestler to a star in the business.

Local perspective:

It was also in Minnesota that Hogan's "Hulkamania" gimmick found its momentum.

While most consider Jan. 23, 1984 as the birthdate of Hulkamania, when Hogan defeated the Iron Sheik at Madison Square Garden during his return to the WWF. Hogan said the persona took its form in the AWA.

Hogan came to the AWA as a heel wrestler, meaning he played the bad guy. In the AWA, Hogan "turned face" and his popularity ballooned as a hero in wrestling.

American professional wrestler and television personality Hulk Hogan, flexes as he poses for a portrait circa 1995 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images)

Hulkamania becomes a thing

Dig deeper:

In Minnesota, Hogan says he created his famous red and yellow color scheme and coined the term "Hulkamania."

"I started printing these T-shirts at the local mall," Hogan explained in 2019. "All kinds of different T-shirts. Then finally, I started printing the ‘Hulkamania’ T-shirts. Bingo, I hit on something. I started seeing the Hulkamania T-shirts in the crowds and now I'm at the mall trying to figure out how to print more T-shirts. Because I was out back, selling T-shirts out of my car, making more money selling T-shirts than when I was wrestling. So, Hulkamania really started around 1980ish, maybe '81."

Hogan also explains he was inspired in part by "Macho Man" Randy Savage's father Angelo Poffo to start using the canary yellow.

Return to the WWF

Big picture view:

Hogan would return to the WWF in 1983, after a phone call with Vince McMahon Jr., who had taken over the WWF from his father. McMahon needed a star to build the WWF around, as he looked to turn the WWF from a regional promotion into an international business.

During this time, Hogan went from the biggest star in wrestling, to a household name. Over the next decade, Hogan would become one of the most recognizable stars in sports, which led him to more opportunities in Hollywood and beyond.

After defeating the Shiek in 1984, Hogan would go on to hold the WWF Championship for more than four years straight, one of the longest title reigns in WWF history.

The other side:

However, as his star faded in the mid-90s, Hogan again left the WWF and joined World Championship Wrestling (WCW). The WCW would bring him back to Minnesota and Hogan would take part in the first episode of WCW Nitro, which was filmed at the Mall of America. Hogan would also return to the Twin Cities a year later to open "Pastamania" at the Mall of America – a Hulk Hogan-themed pasta restaurant.

It was in the WCW that Hogan would again undergo a gimmick change, once again turning heel, dropping the "Hulkamania" gimmick and becoming "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan – the leader of heel stable the "New World Order."

Hogan talks about Minnesota

What they're saying:

A year ago, Hogan appeared at the Mall of America to promote his new beer line.

During his visit, he spoke with FOX 9 about his career, including his appreciation for the Twin Cities.

"I love the Twin Cities," Hogan told FOX 9. "I lived here from 1979 until '84, I worked for a guy named Verne Gagne with AWA, I never wanted to leave. I love this town; I love the Twin Cities."