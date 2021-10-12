Expand / Collapse search

How to track your next flight's carbon emissions

(KMSP) Minneapolis - Booking flights just got "greener". Google Flights is out with a brand new tool that aims to show travelers the environmental impact of their trip.

A carbon-emissions estimate for each flight is now displayed on your search results.  It's calculated by looking at how long the trip is, which direction you're flying, and the size and type of plane.

Thrifty Traveler's Kyle Potter stopped by "Good Day" with more on how you can use the new tool to plan your next trip.  For more on comparing carbon emissions between flights, check out ThriftyTraveler.com

If you're looking to make your next flight more sustainable, Google Flights is launching a new tool to help you do just that. Thrifty Traveler's Kyle Potter stopped by Good Day to explain how it works.