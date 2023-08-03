How prosecutors say international thieves used sleight of hand in retail theft scheme

A second person has been charged in a retail theft scheme in Minnesota, as the Hennepin County Attorney’s office says the pair are members of a Romanian organized crime group.

25-year-old Suraj Tomita of Jamaica, New York is charged with theft-by swindle, after investigators say he used "quick change" techniques to steal $1,900 from the Apple Store at Southdale Mall.

Court documents say Tomita attempted to pay for several items with $3,600 in cash. After it had been counted by the employee, he used sly distraction techniques to covertly remove $1,900 from the stack and place it in his pocket.

The Hennepin County Prosecuter’s Office says the "quick change" or "sleight of hand" distraction methods were used to steal from retail stores across the metro over several months.

Tomita is allegedly associated with Baronita Rostas who was also charged with theft-by swindle this week, with prosecutors alleging the Romanian national targeted several stores across the Twin Cities over a six-month period. Rostas also has warrants in three other states for similar offenses.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty says Rostas and Tomita are believed to be a part of an organized crime ring out of Romania operating in countries around the world.