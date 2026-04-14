GOP lawmakers unveil 'common sense' school safety plan

The Brief Minnesota House Republicans unveiled a proposal for school safety bill on Tuesday. GOP leaders are proposing more investments in mental health support, and finding more money for statewide school safety plan. Republicans are seeking public spending on private schools, but are not budging on gun control measures sought by Annunciation shooting victims and parents.



Minnesota House Republicans on Tuesday didn’t have much luck pushing their version of a school safety plan.

GOP school safety bill

What we know:

GOP leaders say the bill they’re proposing invests more in mental health support, and lets schools send young kids home from school as discipline more often. Their proposal would also find money for a statewide school safety plan, with funding for public and private schools.

House Republicans talked about the students shot at Annunciation Church as a reason for public spending on private schools, but they have not budged on gun control measures sought by Annunciation parents and victims.

"As I see it, the Senate has hearings, and so does the other side. They can bring whatever proposals they want," said Rep. Ron Kresha of Little Falls. "I'm trying to get to what we can get to agreement first, and this is what we have agreement on."

House Democrats push back

The other side:

But House Democrats say the Republicans’ proposal isn’t serious. They believe it takes away funding from licensed student support staff equipped to help with mental health needs.

They say it does nothing about guns in schools or communities, and it invests tens of millions of public dollars in private schools.

What's next:

Republicans say the state should invest in safety at all schools — public and private. But like the DFL's gun safety bills, the GOP's bill stalled on a tied committee vote.