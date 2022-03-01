Hostage situation in St. Paul ends with no injuries, one taken into custody

Police responded to a hostage situation at a Speedway gas station on Johnson Parkway in the Parkway-Greenbrier neighborhood of St. Paul Tuesday night after a 911 call reported someone with a gun was threatening people inside.

According to police, officers responded to the store on the 800 block of Johnson Parkway at 3:10 p.m. and began to secure the scene. A short time later, St. Paul Police Department crisis negotiators and members of the SWAT team arrived.

Officers worked for roughly an hour to establish contact with the suspect, when at about 4:15 p.m., officers reported hearing at least gunshot from inside the store. The SWAT team then made an emergency entry to rescue hostages and render aid to any victims.

The suspect, Kanisha Deon Wiggins, 31, of St. Paul, was taken into custody without force and was booked into the Ramsey County jail for threats of violence, second-degree assault and kidnapping.

Four hostages were located and taken to safety.

