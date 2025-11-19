Holiday markets in Minnesota for 2025: List
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The holiday season is upon us, and there are plenty of festive holiday markets opening across the Twin Cities and Minnesota this year.
Holiday markets in Minnesota
Here's a list of holiday markets across Minnesota.
Cottage Grove
MN Christmas Market
- Nov. 29
- The Madison, Cottage Grove
- $1 cash or Venmo at the door, more information here
Support local small businesses at this annual pop-up holiday market featuring over 75 vendors. It's a perfect opportunity to find unique, handcrafted gifts and enjoy a festive shopping experience.
Excelsior
Christmas in Excelsior
- Nov. 28-29
- Downtown Excelsior
- More information
Visit Excelsior to kick off the holiday season with a festive celebration. The festivities include a holiday market, Christmas activities, Santa visits, reindeer, llamas, huskies, carolers and seasonal eats.
Falcon Heights
Horse Crazy Holiday Market
- Nov. 21-22
- Minnesota State Fair North End Event Center, Falcon Heights
- Ticketing information not available, more information here
Whether you're an equestrian, a dog lover, or just looking for the perfect unique gift, you won't want to miss this holiday market featuring over 80 vendors, artists, makers and exhibitors. Find equine and canine-themed goods, take a carriage ride around the fairground, and enjoy food and live music.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis Christkindl Market
- Weekends from Nov. 21-Dec. 21
- North Loop Green, Minneapolis
- Free admission; more information here
Experience the charm of a traditional German-style Christmas market at the second annual Minneapolis Christkindl Market. With twinkling lights, over 35 vendors, and festive treats like Glühwein and Spätzle, it's a holiday wonderland for all ages.
The market is open for five weekends from November to December (Friday through Sunday), with a special kick-off celebration starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21.
Dayton's Holiday Market
- Nov. 19-Dec. 27; closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and Dec. 26
- The Dayton's Project, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
Step into a winter wonderland with over 100 local makers, nostalgic food and beverages, and a special celebration of Santa Bear’s 40th birthday. Don't miss the chance to snag exclusive Santa Bear collectibles and enjoy festive flavors from local favorites.
Gingerbread Wonderland
- Nov. 21 to Jan. 3; closed for holidays
- Norway House, Minneapolis
- Ticketed event, more information here
Celebrate the joy of Norwegian gingerbread traditions at this enchanting exhibition. With hundreds of sweet creations on display, it's a magical experience for bakers, artists, and families alike.
St. Paul
MN Christmas Market
- Nov. 22
- Union Depot, St. Paul
- $1 cash or Venmo at the door, more information here
See Cottage Grove listing.
Red Wing
MN Christmas Market
- Dec. 6
- Willow Brooke Farm, Red Wing
- $1 cash or Venmo at the door, more information here
See Cottage Grove listing.