Holiday markets in Minnesota for 2025: List

The holiday season is upon us, and there are plenty of festive holiday markets opening across the Twin Cities and Minnesota this year.

Holiday markets in Minnesota

Here's a list of holiday markets across Minnesota.

Are we missing any? Let us know by sending an email to fox9news@fox.com.

Cottage Grove

MN Christmas Market

Nov. 29

The Madison, Cottage Grove

$1 cash or Venmo at the door, more information here

Support local small businesses at this annual pop-up holiday market featuring over 75 vendors. It's a perfect opportunity to find unique, handcrafted gifts and enjoy a festive shopping experience.

Excelsior

Christmas in Excelsior

Nov. 28-29

Downtown Excelsior

More information

Visit Excelsior to kick off the holiday season with a festive celebration. The festivities include a holiday market, Christmas activities, Santa visits, reindeer, llamas, huskies, carolers and seasonal eats.

Falcon Heights

Horse Crazy Holiday Market

Nov. 21-22

Minnesota State Fair North End Event Center, Falcon Heights

Ticketing information not available, more information here

Whether you're an equestrian, a dog lover, or just looking for the perfect unique gift, you won't want to miss this holiday market featuring over 80 vendors, artists, makers and exhibitors. Find equine and canine-themed goods, take a carriage ride around the fairground, and enjoy food and live music.

Minneapolis

Minneapolis Christkindl Market

Weekends from Nov. 21-Dec. 21

North Loop Green, Minneapolis

Free admission; more information here

Experience the charm of a traditional German-style Christmas market at the second annual Minneapolis Christkindl Market. With twinkling lights, over 35 vendors, and festive treats like Glühwein and Spätzle, it's a holiday wonderland for all ages.

The market is open for five weekends from November to December (Friday through Sunday), with a special kick-off celebration starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21.

Dayton's Holiday Market

Nov. 19-Dec. 27; closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and Dec. 26

The Dayton's Project, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

Step into a winter wonderland with over 100 local makers, nostalgic food and beverages, and a special celebration of Santa Bear’s 40th birthday. Don't miss the chance to snag exclusive Santa Bear collectibles and enjoy festive flavors from local favorites.

Gingerbread Wonderland

Nov. 21 to Jan. 3; closed for holidays

Norway House, Minneapolis

Ticketed event, more information here

Celebrate the joy of Norwegian gingerbread traditions at this enchanting exhibition. With hundreds of sweet creations on display, it's a magical experience for bakers, artists, and families alike.

St. Paul

MN Christmas Market

Nov. 22

Union Depot, St. Paul

$1 cash or Venmo at the door, more information here

Support local small businesses at this annual pop-up holiday market featuring over 75 vendors. It's a perfect opportunity to find unique, handcrafted gifts and enjoy a festive shopping experience.

Red Wing

MN Christmas Market

Dec. 6

Willow Brooke Farm, Red Wing

$1 cash or Venmo at the door, more information here

Support local small businesses at this annual pop-up holiday market featuring over 75 vendors. It's a perfect opportunity to find unique, handcrafted gifts and enjoy a festive shopping experience.