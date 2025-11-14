Expand / Collapse search

Holiday pop-up bars in Minnesota for 2025

Published  November 14, 2025 10:25am CST
Holidays
FOX 9
Holiday pop-up bar season: Jingle Bar at Lola's Lakehouse

It's that time of year, and holiday pop-up bars are getting into the seasonal spirit. FOX 9's Shayne Wells visited Lola's Lakehouse in Waconia to see how they are decking the halls with boughs of holly.

The Brief

    • The holidays are approaching and Minnesota bars and restaurants are ready for it.
    • Several establishments are leaning into unique themes. Visitors can find seasonal drinks and other menu items at different restaurants.
    • Find a list of holiday pop-ups at local restaurants below.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - 'Tis the season at many Minnesota bars and restaurants with holiday pop-ups spreading seasonal cheer in their communities. 

Holiday pop-ups in Minnesota 

Holiday pop-ups in the Twin Cities.  (FOX 9)

What you can do:

Several other bars and restaurants have already opened their holiday pop ups. Here's a list of some of them:

Bloomington

  • A winter wonderland pop-up bar inside Mall of America at The Fair on 4.

Minneapolis

  • Bini's Tiki Christmas can be found in northeast Minneapolis.
  • Jingle Giles at Earl Giles Restaraunt and Distillery opens Monday and can also be found in northeast Minneapolis.
  • All three of "Nico's Tacos" in Minneapolis and St. Paul are now turned into "Nico's Navidad Holiuday House."
  • The Creekside Supper Club in Minneapolis is now the Winter Wonder Bar.

Waconia

  • Jingle Bar at Lola's Lakehouse in Waconia is open after closing for two days to put up the decorations.

Are we missing any? Let us know by sending an email to fox9news@fox.com.

Dayton's Holiday Market

Dayton’s Holiday Market opens downtown

The fifth year of the Dayton’s Holiday Market is now open in downtown Minneapolis, celebrating 40 years of the Santa Bear for those looking to get into the festive spirit and begin their shopping season. FOX 9’s Lauren Andrego stops by on opening day to see what’s available and tell you what you need to know before you stop.

Local perspective:

Those looking for more holiday cheer can visit Dayton's Holiday Market in downtown Minneapolis.

Step into a winter wonderland with over 100 local makers, nostalgic food and beverages, and a special celebration of Santa Bear’s 40th birthday. 

Don't miss the chance to snag exclusive Santa Bear collectibles and enjoy festive flavors from local favorites.

The Source: This story uses information gathered by FOX 9 reporter Shayne Wells. 

