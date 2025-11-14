Holiday pop-up bars in Minnesota for 2025

The Brief The holidays are approaching and Minnesota bars and restaurants are ready for it. Several establishments are leaning into unique themes. Visitors can find seasonal drinks and other menu items at different restaurants. Find a list of holiday pop-ups at local restaurants below.



'Tis the season at many Minnesota bars and restaurants with holiday pop-ups spreading seasonal cheer in their communities.

Holiday pop-ups in Minnesota

Holiday pop-ups in the Twin Cities. (FOX 9)

What you can do:

Several other bars and restaurants have already opened their holiday pop ups. Here's a list of some of them:

Bloomington

A winter wonderland pop-up bar inside Mall of America at The Fair on 4.

Minneapolis

Bini's Tiki Christmas can be found in northeast Minneapolis.

Jingle Giles at Earl Giles Restaraunt and Distillery opens Monday and can also be found in northeast Minneapolis.

All three of "Nico's Tacos" in Minneapolis and St. Paul are now turned into "Nico's Navidad Holiuday House."

The Creekside Supper Club in Minneapolis is now the Winter Wonder Bar.

Waconia

Jingle Bar at Lola's Lakehouse in Waconia is open after closing for two days to put up the decorations.

Are we missing any? Let us know by sending an email to fox9news@fox.com.

Dayton's Holiday Market

Local perspective:

Those looking for more holiday cheer can visit Dayton's Holiday Market in downtown Minneapolis.

Step into a winter wonderland with over 100 local makers, nostalgic food and beverages, and a special celebration of Santa Bear’s 40th birthday.

Don't miss the chance to snag exclusive Santa Bear collectibles and enjoy festive flavors from local favorites.