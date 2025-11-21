Minneapolis Fire Department provides cooking safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving

The Brief Minneapolis fire officials provided tips on how to cook safely during the upcoming holidays. Officials say to never leave cooking items unattended. If you want to fry your turkey, don't fry a frozen turkey and do it outside, away from a structure.



Minneapolis and state fire officials have tips for cooking safely this holiday season.

Holiday cooking safety tips

What they're saying:

Minneapolis fire officials say that cooking is the leading cause of house fires in the state and across the country. It is also the second-leading cause of home fire deaths, mostly due to unattended cooking.

Thanksgiving cooking incidents caused 40% of reported injuries from 2019 to 2023, with fire departments responding to an estimated 1,446 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving Day in 2023, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Christmas Day and Christmas Eve come second, third and third after Thanksgiving in the number of home-cooking fires.

Here's what the Minneapolis Fire Department suggests for a safe Thanksgiving:

Don't leave food that's cooking on the stovetop unattended.

Keep items that can catch fire away from your cooking area.

Be aware of long sleeves and hanging fabrics while cooking.

Keep pets and children away from hot food, drinks and the stove.

Make sure your smoke detectors are working.

What to do if there is a fire

What you can do:

For small grease fires, turn off the burner and put a lid on the pan and smother the fire. Do not use water, and let the pan cool for a long time.

For oven fires, turn off the heat and keep the door closed. Don't open the door until you are sure the fire is out.