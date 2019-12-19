Holiday break food program expands in Twin Cities metro

article

Thousands of children across the state won't have to miss meals during winter break. The YMCA and the Sheridan Story are teaming up to once again provide when kids are away from school and this year the program is doubling in size.

Bags of food are meant to feed a family of four and will be available at 50 YMCA and Minneapolis parks and recreation locations around the metro.

“You can come right in off the street, grab one bag or grab several bags,” said David Dominick, the executive director of the St. Paul Midway YMCA. “There are no questions or data collected. We just want to help those in need.”

The bags will be available through January 5. Both the YMCA and the Sheridan Story expect to provide more than 10,000 bags to families this year.

