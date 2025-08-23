Hmong 50 Festival creates space for unique St. Paul celebration

The Brief The Hmong 50 Festival is hosted by the Center for Hmong Arts and Talent and Steve Thao Productions. Organizers say, "This festival is a heartfelt thank you to America and the resiliency of the Hmong elders and veterans who brought the Hmong community here." St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter was in attendance.



On Saturday, many in the Twin Cities’ Hmong community gathered in St. Paul to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their arrival in the United States.

Hmong 50 Festival at the Minnesota State Capitol

Big picture view:

The Hmong 50 Festival had the look and feel of a street fair outside the Minnesota State Capitol.

A variety of Hmong attire, food, and music were on display throughout the day.

What they're saying:

"It’s a big deal for us that we’ve been here half of a century already," Ge Yang told FOX 9.

What you need to know:

The event is happening on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until about 8 p.m.

What's next:

Sunday’s schedule includes a fashion show with Hmong designers, and "a demonstration of Sepak Takraw and many artisan and craft making merchants with Hmong inspired products."