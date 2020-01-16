Hit-and-run in Blaine, Minn. leaves one person dead

article

One person is in custody after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Blaine, Minnesota late Wednesday night.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on the 1500 block of 109th Ave NE around 11:34 p.m. Wednesday. The vehicle had fled the scene

The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital where they died from their injuries.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the suspect and, after a short foot pursuit, take them into custody.

The case remains under investigation.