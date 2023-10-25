Highway 65 in Blaine closing again this weekend for construction

A heavily traveled route between Spring Lake Park and East Bethel will see its final closure of the year in Blaine due to construction this weekend.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, northbound Highway 65 will close between 109th Avenue and Main Street/County Road 14. Weather permitting, the stretch will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30.

Construction crews will replace 12 culverts along the 14.5-mile stretch of road between Spring Lake Park and East Bethel, with work completed this year by mid-November.

During the closure, traffic will be re-routed to follow detours to reach local businesses and avoid delays.

A total of four-weekend closures were part of preliminary work to prepare for a larger resurfacing and repair project in Anoka County next year.

The second portion of the project will begin on Highway 65 in the spring, diverting drivers to single-lane traffic and some full weekend closures as construction crews resurface the 14.5 miles of road.

The project is expected to be completed by late fall 2024.

For information about the project and its timelines, click here.