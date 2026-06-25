Highway 62 closure in Edina: What drivers need to know this weekend

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The Brief Highway 62 will close between Highway 100 and Interstate 35W from 10 p.m. Friday, June 26, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 29. The closure allows for removal of the Rosland Park pedestrian bridge as part of a replacement project. Eastbound Highway 62 on-ramps from France Avenue to Interstate 35W will stay open during the closure.



Drivers in Edina should prepare for a weekend closure of Highway 62 as crews work to replace the Rosland Park pedestrian bridge.

Highway 62 closure, detour details for late June

What we know:

Minnesota Highway 62 will be closed in both directions between Highway 100 and Interstate 35W starting at 10 p.m. Friday, June 26, and reopening by 5 a.m. Monday, June 29. The closure is necessary to safely remove the existing Rosland Park pedestrian bridge in Edina.

Detours will direct drivers to use Highway 100, Interstate 494 and Interstate 35W. A map of the detour route will be available at BetterTogetherEdina.org/Rosland-Park-Bridge. Eastbound Highway 62 on-ramps from France Avenue east to Interstate 35W will remain open, so some access will still be available for drivers heading east.

The closure is part of the city's bridge replacement project, which began Tuesday, June 23. The new bridge is expected to open in early summer 2027.

Project improvements and accessibility upgrades

Why you should care:

The new Rosland Park pedestrian bridge will feature ramps on both the north and south sides of Highway 62, making it easier for people with mobility challenges or those who want to walk, bike or roll to and from Rosland Park.

The bridge will also have greater clearance above the highway, which is designed to prevent vehicle strikes like those that happened in 2022. This project aims to improve safety and accessibility for everyone who uses the park and surrounding areas.

The Rosland Park Pedestrian Bridge Replacement project is a significant effort to upgrade local infrastructure and enhance community access.

What we don't know:

The press release does not specify if there will be additional closures after June 29, or provide exact dates for the new bridge opening beyond early summer 2027.