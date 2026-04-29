Highway 52 crash: Semi-truck, pickup collide in Vermillion Township, driver seriously hurt
VERMILLION TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A crash between a semi-truck and a pickup truck led to serious injuries and a road closure on Highway 52 in Vermillion Township on Wednesday morning.
Crash investigation underway on Highway 52
What we know:
State troopers say the crash happened at 6:56 a.m. on Highway 52 near 220th Street and involved a semi-truck and a pickup truck.
The driver of the pickup was seriously hurt with life-threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Authorities say the driver of the car drifted into "J" turn lane and hit the trailer of the semi-truck.
The crash closed Highway 52 for several hours Wednesday morning, but it has now reopened.
What we don't know:
Why the driver drifted into the truck is currently unknown.
The Source: Information from the Minnesota State Patrol.