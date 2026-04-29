Highway 52 crash: Semi-truck, pickup collide in Vermillion Township, driver seriously hurt

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The Brief State troopers responded to a crash involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck on Hwy 52 and 220th Street in Vermillion Township on Wednesday morning. The driver of the pickup truck suffered life-threatening injuries. The crash caused the highway to be closed for hours.



A crash between a semi-truck and a pickup truck led to serious injuries and a road closure on Highway 52 in Vermillion Township on Wednesday morning.

Crash investigation underway on Highway 52

What we know:

State troopers say the crash happened at 6:56 a.m. on Highway 52 near 220th Street and involved a semi-truck and a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup was seriously hurt with life-threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities say the driver of the car drifted into "J" turn lane and hit the trailer of the semi-truck.

The crash closed Highway 52 for several hours Wednesday morning, but it has now reopened.

What we don't know:

Why the driver drifted into the truck is currently unknown.