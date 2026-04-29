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Highway 52 crash: Semi-truck, pickup collide in Vermillion Township, driver seriously hurt

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 29, 2026 8:12pm CDT
Road incidents
FOX 9
article

MnDOT traffic cam image shows a crash on Highway 52.  (Supplied)

The Brief

    • State troopers responded to a crash involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck on Hwy 52 and 220th Street in Vermillion Township on Wednesday morning.
    • The driver of the pickup truck suffered life-threatening injuries.
    • The crash caused the highway to be closed for hours.

VERMILLION TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A crash between a semi-truck and a pickup truck led to serious injuries and a road closure on Highway 52 in Vermillion Township on Wednesday morning. 

Crash investigation underway on Highway 52

What we know:

State troopers say the crash happened at 6:56 a.m. on Highway 52 near 220th Street and involved a semi-truck and a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup was seriously hurt with life-threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities say the driver of the car drifted into "J" turn lane and hit the trailer of the semi-truck. 

The crash closed Highway 52 for several hours Wednesday morning, but it has now reopened. 

What we don't know:

Why the driver drifted into the truck is currently unknown. 

The Source: Information from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Road incidentsDakota County