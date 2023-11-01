Highway 169 closing in New Hope, Plymouth overnight beginning Thursday

Overnight closures along a popular stretch of Highway 169 will begin Thursday and continue through the weekend.

Starting at 10 p.m. Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will close Highway 169 overnight in both directions in New Hope and Plymouth for construction crews to remove traffic barriers and begin re-striping the road. The overnight closures will remain in place until 5 a.m. on Nov. 4.

MnDOT crews will close southbound Highway 169 between I-94 and 36th Ave., and northbound Highway 169 between I-394 and 49th Ave. during the timeframe.

Motorists will be detoured to use I-94, I-494, and I-394 as alternate routes during the overnight closures.