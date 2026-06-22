Hibbing ATV crash leaves 9-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries

The Brief Police say a 9-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries after an ATV crash in Hibbing on June 18. An adult male operator of the ATV, with two girls aboard, lost control and hit an object, causing all three to be ejected. What led up to the crash is under investigation.



A 9-year-old girl was critically hurt and a 4-year-old girl suffered non-life threatening injuries after an ATV crash in Hibbing, Minnesota on June 18, police say.

Hibbing ATV crash

What we know:

The Hibbing Police Department says it was dispatched just after 7 p.m. on June 18 to an ATV crash with injuries on the 11000 block of Carey Lake Road. When authorities arrived, they learned an ATV with an adult male operator and two female passengers had crashed.

Police say the driver lost control, striking an object with enough force to eject all three.

Authorities say a 9-year-old girl had to be airlifted to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth with life-threatening injuries. A 4-year-old girl was hospitalized with minor injuries. The adult male operating the ATV did not have any injuries requiring medical attention.

What we don't know:

Police say impairment was not a factor in the crash. What led up to the crash is under investigation.

Hibbing police were assisted at the scene by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Chisholm police, Minnesota State Patrol and the Hibbing Fire Department.