He's 95 years old and has never missed a Minnesota State Fair

For many Minnesotans, attending the Minnesota State Fair is an annual tradition, a point of pride, and a highlight of the summer.

"I used to go to the Midway and go on every ride when I was a kid. I don't do that much anymore," said Ralph Cornelius.

But few have been to as many Great Minnesota Get-Togethers as Ralph Cornelius. At age 95, he's never missed a festival.

"'Cause I like it. I like everything. Seeing the people. When I go to the shows I like them," Cornelius shared.

We first introduced you to Cornelius 15 years ago, when, at the age of 80, he had attended every single fair since 1928. Remarkably, he started this lifelong journey when he was just three months old.

Since then, he has kept his perfect fair attendance streak alive, now at the impressive age of 95. The only exceptions have been the three years when the fair was canceled due to World War II, a polio outbreak, and the COVID-19 pandemic.