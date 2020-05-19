Hennepin Theatre Trust rescheduling much of upcoming Broadway season

article

Hennepin Theatre Trust is rescheduling or canceling much of its upcoming Broadway season, including Disney’s "Frozen" and the return engagement of "Hamilton," due to the current situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Presenting touring Broadway requires months of preparation and much of the production process, such as casting, building sets and costumes and rehearsing, cannot begin until it is safe to work,” Hennepin Theatre Trust said in a news release. “The timing of launching new tours and resuming existing tours will be delayed due to this shut down.”

Hennepin Theatre Trust said ticket holders and season subscribers will be contacted about their ticketing options for impacted shows in the coming weeks. If any performances are canceled, the organization will issue refunds or credits will be issued.

The following shows have been rescheduled to later dates or canceled altogether:

Disney’s Frozen: Rescheduling

Hennepin Theatre Trust says it is working with show producers to confirm dates for fall 2021

Originally scheduled for May 6-31, 2020

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical: Canceled

Originally scheduled for July 14-19, 2020



Come From Away: TBD

Hennepin Theatre Trust says it is working with show producers to evaluate the timing and feasibility of the Minneapolis engagement

Scheduled for Aug. 11-23, 2020

Hamilton: Rescheduled for July 28 – Aug. 29, 2021

Originally scheduled for Oct. 6 – Nov. 22, 2020

To Kill A Mockingbird: Rescheduling

Hennepin Theatre Trust says it is working to reschedule this engagement for as soon as possible

Originally scheduled for Dec. 15-20, 2020

Tootsie: Rescheduling