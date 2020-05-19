Hennepin Theatre Trust rescheduling much of upcoming Broadway season
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Hennepin Theatre Trust is rescheduling or canceling much of its upcoming Broadway season, including Disney’s "Frozen" and the return engagement of "Hamilton," due to the current situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Presenting touring Broadway requires months of preparation and much of the production process, such as casting, building sets and costumes and rehearsing, cannot begin until it is safe to work,” Hennepin Theatre Trust said in a news release. “The timing of launching new tours and resuming existing tours will be delayed due to this shut down.”
Hennepin Theatre Trust said ticket holders and season subscribers will be contacted about their ticketing options for impacted shows in the coming weeks. If any performances are canceled, the organization will issue refunds or credits will be issued.
The following shows have been rescheduled to later dates or canceled altogether:
Disney’s Frozen: Rescheduling
- Hennepin Theatre Trust says it is working with show producers to confirm dates for fall 2021
- Originally scheduled for May 6-31, 2020
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical: Canceled
Advertisement
- Originally scheduled for July 14-19, 2020
Come From Away: TBD
- Hennepin Theatre Trust says it is working with show producers to evaluate the timing and feasibility of the Minneapolis engagement
- Scheduled for Aug. 11-23, 2020
Hamilton: Rescheduled for July 28 – Aug. 29, 2021
- Originally scheduled for Oct. 6 – Nov. 22, 2020
To Kill A Mockingbird: Rescheduling
- Hennepin Theatre Trust says it is working to reschedule this engagement for as soon as possible
- Originally scheduled for Dec. 15-20, 2020
Tootsie: Rescheduling
- It will be moved to an alternate date in the upcoming season to accommodate the rescheduling of Hamilton
- Originally scheduled for July 27 – Aug. 1, 2021