Hennepin Healthcare transforms ER to address influx of COVID-19 patients

The coronavirus pandemic has been a wake-up call to hospitals across the state.

Hennepin Healthcare has had to quickly make some changes. As the busiest emergency department in the state, staff are treating COVID-19 patients all day long and because of that, they have had to transform and adapt.

"We’re used to coming to work and working hard and having a constant level of readiness, but this is different," said Dr. Thomas Wyatt, Medical Director of the ER at Hennepin Healthcare.

He said that as soon as they started seeing COVID-19 cases a couple months ago, they realized their current set up was not designed to treat a highly contagious virus.

"We’ve had to rethink and think about how to care for multiple patients at the same time with a highly contagious disease."

The traditional stabilization room wasn't safe for this situation, so they created a separate one for COVID-19 patients alone.

Dr. Wyatt and his team shot video for us, as members of the press are no longer allowed inside the hospital.

You can see three rooms which were retrofitted to be negative pressure in only a matter of days.

They say at this point in the pandemic, they rarely - if ever - see these beds empty.

“After we developed that room, we realized we needed more than one room because even now we're getting more than one patient at a time," he said.

They're also using safety gear they've never had before, like the battery powered respirators and a hyperbaric hood modeled by a staff member and developed right here at the hospital.

“There’s been a lot of innovation in our emergency department and we had to do it in a relatively short period of time," Dr. Wyatt said.

With a virus that they say progresses very quickly, these changes came just in time.