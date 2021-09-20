Hennepin County launches program to provide education, training for incarcerated people

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is launching a new program designed at giving incarcerated people a second chance at success.

The H.O.P.E. initiative, which stands for helping others by providing education, offers classes designed to develop skills and training to help inmates become successful when they return to their communities.

Sheriff David Hutchinson said 30% of inmates in Hennepin County right now do not have a high school diploma or GED.

"It's a truly worthy goal to make people better, make sure people have the opportunity for a second chance, because again, this is what we do in public safety, make people better," Hutchinson said.

For two hours every weekday, H.O.P.E. program sessions will include formal education options for GED programs. Life skills classes for things like financial literacy and vocational training are also available.