Hennepin County Commissioner sparks outcry over sheriff’s public safety role

The Brief Hennepin County Commissioner Marion Greene questioned the sheriff’s role in public safety during a public meeting this week. Local law enforcement leaders and colleagues quickly pushed back, saying the sheriff’s office is critical to keeping the community safe. Greene later said she supports the sheriff’s office but cited budget constraints for her position.



Comments from Hennepin County Commissioner Marion Greene about the sheriff’s role in public safety are drawing strong reactions from law enforcement and county officials.

Commissioner questions sheriff’s public safety role during budget discussions

What we know:

Hennepin County Commissioner Marion Greene said, "I’m not willing to fund the sheriff to provide public safety for Hennepin County."

Her comments came during a board committee meeting in which she said she does not believe maintaining public safety is the job of the sheriff’s office.

"It is not funded to provide public safety for Hennepin County. That is the role of local police departments," said Greene.

Her comments came as the sheriff’s office faces a budget shortfall of several million dollars.

Board members, local leaders respond to Greene’s comments

Why you should care:

Mayors and police chiefs from 32 cities and departments responded with a letter, saying Greene’s comments are "not grounded in reality, tradition or Minnesota law."

They pointed out what they say is critical mutual aid provided by deputies on a regular basis, adding that without their support, the metro area would rank the lowest in the country for police staffing and "crimes would go unsolved, 9-1-1 calls unanswered."

Greene’s colleagues also pushed back during the meeting.

"By statute we have to allow her and her office to perform certain duties or we’re in violation of the law," said Commissioner Heather Edelson.

The debate over the sheriff’s office budget and responsibilities is unfolding as local leaders try to address ongoing public safety needs across Hennepin County.

Sheriff, Greene clarify their positions

What they're saying:

Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt responded with a statement: "Commissioner Greene’s entire statement is concerning. Of anyone in Hennepin County, Commissioner Greene should be well versed in the statutory mandates of our Office, given her responsibility in determining our budget. Public safety is essential, and it is a shared responsibility.

"This role is also not optional. It is grounded in Minnesota law. Sheriffs have a statutory obligation to ‘keep and preserve peace’ within their counties. Our office works in close partnership with city police chiefs, agencies, and community stakeholders every day to ensure coordinated, effective service across jurisdictions. From operating the jail and providing court security, to leading investigations, supporting emergency response, and partnering on major incidents, the Sheriff’s Office plays a critical and longstanding role in the broader public safety system. There are endless real examples of our crucial role in supporting public safety. Without the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office deputies’ support, our public safety infrastructure would not be able to function. Every single week, our deputies respond to emergencies by necessity and at request, allowing local police officers to continue to respond to 911 calls within their jurisdictions. That duty has long defined this office and underscores the essential role we play alongside our law enforcement partners. I appreciate the recognition from those Mayors and Chiefs who represent Hennepin County residents."

In a statement delivered to FOX 9, Greene said: "The county board, including me, has supported and will continue to support the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). Last year the County Board unanimously supported a 14% increase in property tax dollars for the HCSO budget. My top priority is to allocate Hennepin County property taxpayer dollars responsibly while delivering critical services to county residents, including public safety services. On Tuesday, March 25, the county board was asked to cover an $11 million budget overrun, in the 2025 public safety budget, which I voted to support. With current budget constraints, it’s crucial that all parts of the county organization stay within budgets so that we can provide critical services without interruption. At times justified overruns happen, and in support of my commitments to county taxpayers and residents, I have to understand overspends regardless of budget or office."

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how the budget shortfall for the sheriff’s office will be addressed or if Greene’s comments will lead to any changes in funding or responsibilities.