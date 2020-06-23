Hennepin County Board committee approves resolution naming racism a public health threat

A committee of the Hennepin County Board approved a resolution, which names racism as a public health threat.



The resolution calls on the county to advocate for policies that improve the health of people in Black communities, Indigenous communities, and communities of color. It also calls on the county to support local, state and federal efforts to dismantle systemic racism. Under the resolution, county administration would be urged to incorporate racism as a public health crisis into 2021 budget materials.



Commissioners Irene Fernando and Angela Conley sponsored the resolution.

“If we are to address a problem, if we are to address a systemic issue in our county as part of our work, then we have to name problem is,” said Conley.

The resolution was approved on a 4-2 vote and now goes to the full county board. Eleven other counties across the county have declared racism as a public health threat.

