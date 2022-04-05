Hennepin County vaccine mandate: At least 100 employees could face disciplinary action

At least 100 Hennepin County employees could face disciplinary action if they don't provide proof of vaccination by Thursday, the county says.

The Hennepin County Board passed a resolution in November 2021 requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for all employees. With that, employees are required to provide a proof of vaccination or seek a medical or religious exception. The policy states employees must have met the requirement by Monday, April 4 and then provide notice to human resources by Thursday, April 7.

While almost 99% of the county's nearly 9,000 employees have complied, Hennepin County says there are just over 100 employees that have not provided proof of vaccination or exemption as of Monday.

"We anticipate that most of the remaining 100+ employees will meet these timelines," the county said. "For employees that refuse to comply with the policy, the county will initiate discipline actions, as would be the case with failure to comply with any other mandatory county policy."

The county says the policy will help as it begins phased reopening of work locations on Monday, April 11 with a full reopening by June 1.

"Vaccines are the best way to protect employees and the public we serve from serious health impacts from COVID," the county wrote. "Vaccinations are another line of defense against COVID-19 and are a key part of Hennepin County’s approach to safely lifting COVID-19 restrictions and reopening buildings."

Advertisement

RELATED: Minnesota health officials say Omicron subvariant could bring wave of COVID-19 cases