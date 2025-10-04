Hennepin Co. medical examiner asks public to help ID 2 bodies found decades ago

article

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office released information on two unidentified men found in the Mississippi River in the 1990s in an effort to find out who they were.

Unidentified men found in Mississippi River

Body recovered in1995:

Authorities are still trying to identify the remains of a man found on Sept. 25, 1995, about a half a mile south of the Camden bridge in Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said he was last seen entering the river on Sept. 17, 1995.

Investigators believe he was white (not to exclude Hispanic) with dark brown hair, weighing about 156 lbs and was about 5-foot-10-inches tall. They also estimate he was in his 40s when he died.

A flier from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner states he had poor dental health and was missing front lower and upper central incisors. Other distinguishing features include a left bicep homemade tattoo that possibly reads "LO", and a right bicep homemade tattoo that looks like a sideways "M". He also had his right breast tissue and nipple surgically removed.

He was also reportedly wearing an extra large T-shirt from Children's Miracle Network, 34x30 Rustler jeans and an extra large light blue corduroy long-sleeved button-down shirt. He also had a white handkerchief in his jeans pocket.

Officials add he was found with a keyring that had one standard key that was not a car key in his right pocket. It also had a heart with the name "Cindy" that is about 5.1cm wide x 4.8cm tall.

A forensic approximation photo of the unidentified man can be viewed above.

Body recovered in 1996:

Another man was found in the Nicollet Channel along the Mississippi River, north of the 1st Avenue bridge, on Sept. 18, 1996, in Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner flier lists the man as being Amerindian with black hair.

Authorities estimate that he weighed about 192 lbs and was about 5-foot-9-inches tall. He is also believed to have been between 28–50 years of age at the time of his death.

He was found to have a chipped right front tooth, black hair with minimal graying, about five inches long, as well as black hair with gray stubble on his chin and upper lip.

Officials add he was found with size 10 Reebok men's shoes, white socks, blue pants, and a Rumors brand watch shown above.