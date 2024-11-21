Health officials warn misusing antibiotics can lead to deadly resistance

With cold and flu season in full swing, health officials are warning people to be "Antibiotic Aware."

What we know

Doctors want people to know in the case of these respiratory viruses, antibiotics will not help.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), when antibiotics are taken unnecessarily, it could lead to resistance. That antimicrobial resistance kills thousands of people in the U.S. every year.

"Viruses are the most common cause of acute respiratory tract infections," said Dr. Lindsay Taylor, the Antibiotic Stewardship Coordinator for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

It is important to know antibiotics do not work against viruses. They are meant to fight bacteria.

"Drugs that kill or slow bacterial growth by targeting some of their main mechanisms that drive life. These targets don’t exist in viruses," said Dr. Taylor.

When antibiotics are used unnecessarily, it could lead to antimicrobial resistance. And may not work when you need it most.

"Needing prolonged courses of antibiotics, longer hospitalizations, use of antibiotics that are more broad spectrum or second line that come with more side effects, that are more expensive," said Dr. Taylor. "In the U.S., there was about 36,000 deaths attributed to resistant infections yearly."

Similar symptoms

Dr. Taylor said there are several factors why this may still be happening. Some viral and bacterial infections have similar symptoms.

"Everyone’s trying to help, but I think that is a lot of times why it happens, it’s really hard to determine the difference," said Dr. Taylor.

Another reason may be the patient-provider dynamic.

"Don’t twist your doctor’s arm," said Dr. Taylor. "There are other things that your doctor can offer, often times over-the-counter. The different types of over-the-counter symptom-relief management that you can try that is specific to the type of infection you have."

DHS put together a Viral Prescription Pad that a provider may use to go through what infection is most likely caused by a virus.

Dr. Taylor said another tip this season: Prevention is key.

"Get your vaccines," said Dr. Taylor. "We have so many great ways to prevent a lot of the respiratory tract viruses."

Health officials are dedicating Nov. 18-24 as Antibiotic Awareness Week to bring awareness to what they are calling a public health threat.