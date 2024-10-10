Halftime with Taste Buds: Buffalo Chicken Dip
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Taste Buds is tackling another halftime recipe for your game-day parties! This week, Stephanie Hansen makes her Buffalo Chicken Dip with a protein-packed twist: Kemps cottage cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Serves 8
Ingredients:
- 2 cups pulled rotisserie chicken, chopped
- 2 cups mozzarella cheese, divided
- 1 cup Kemps 2% cottage cheese blended until smooth in your Cuisinart, blender or with an immersion blender
- 3/4 cup buffalo wing sauce
- 3 Tbsp sour cream
- 3 Tbsp mayonnaise
- 2 Tbsp milk
- 1 clove garlic micro-planed
- 1/2 tsp dill weed
- 1/4 tsp onion powder
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- Pinch black pepper
- Green onions for garnish
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees (F)
- Spray a 9x9-inch baking dish with cooking spray
- In a large bowl, add the chicken, 1 cup of mozzarella cheese, the blended cottage cheese, buffalo wing sauce, sour cream,mayonnaise, milk, garlic, dill, onion powder, salt, and pepper and mix until well combined
- Transfer the chicken mixture to the baking dish and spread it into an even layer. Top with the remaining mozzarella cheese.
- Bake for 20 minutes.
- Garnish with green onion
- Serve hot with chips, crackers, or celery sticks
Get more recipes on Stephanie's website and follow Stephanie on Instagram. Recipes Copyright 2024 ©Stephaniesdish LLC
