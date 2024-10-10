Halftime with Taste Buds: Buffalo Chicken Dip

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  October 10, 2024 11:28am CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Taste Buds is tackling another halftime recipe for your game-day parties! This week, Stephanie Hansen makes her Buffalo Chicken Dip with a protein-packed twist: Kemps cottage cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Serves 8  

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups pulled rotisserie chicken, chopped 
  • 2 cups mozzarella cheese, divided
  • 1 cup Kemps 2% cottage cheese blended until smooth in your Cuisinart, blender or with an immersion blender
  • 3/4 cup buffalo wing sauce
  • 3 Tbsp sour cream
  • 3 Tbsp mayonnaise
  • 2 Tbsp milk
  • 1 clove garlic micro-planed
  • 1/2 tsp dill weed
  • 1/4 tsp onion powder
  • 1/2 tsp kosher salt
  • Pinch black pepper
  • Green onions for garnish

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees (F)
  2. Spray a 9x9-inch baking dish with cooking spray
  3. In a large bowl, add the chicken, 1 cup of mozzarella cheese, the blended cottage cheese, buffalo wing sauce, sour cream,mayonnaise, milk, garlic, dill, onion powder, salt, and pepper and mix until well combined
  4. Transfer the chicken mixture to the baking dish and spread it into an even layer. Top with the remaining mozzarella cheese.
  5. Bake for 20 minutes.
  6. Garnish with green onion
  7. Serve hot with chips, crackers, or celery sticks

