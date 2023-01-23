Half Moon Bay shootings leave 7 dead; suspect in custody

At least seven people were killed in a pair of shootings in Half Moon Bay on Monday, authorities said.

The suspected shooter turned himself in at a sheriff's department substation where he was taken into custody around 4:40 p.m., the San Mateo County sheriff's office said.

He was identified as 67-year-old Chunli Zhao of Half Moon Bay.

A semi-automatic handgun was used in the shootings and was located in Zhao's car, authorities said.

Chunli Zhao was identified as the alleged gunman in a pair of shootings that left seven people dead in Half Moon Bay on Monday.

The victims were found at two separate locations in unincorporated Half Moon Bay, San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa told KTVU.

Authorities said the two shooting locations appear to be connected.

One of the crime scenes was located at a mushroom farm in the 12700 block of San Mateo Road, near the Spanish Town shops, where San Mateo County sheriff's deputies responded around 2:22 p.m.

Authorities said four victims were found dead at that scene and a fifth victim was taken to Stanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly thereafter, three more victims were found dead at a second crime scene, near Rice Trucking Soil Farm at 2119 Cabrillo Highway, which is about a mile from the first crime scene.

Video shows the moments the suspect was taken into custody. Sheriff's deputies are seen with their guns drawn and pointed toward a vehicle from which the suspect exits.

The suspect is then brought to the ground and handcuffed.

A possible motive for the shootings is unknown at this time, investigators said. But during a news conference Thursday evening, Sheriff Christina Corpus said it's believed the suspect worked at one of the nursery farm locations.

"What a tragedy to see these innocent people, to lose their lives," the sheriff said.

Corpus said the shooter appears to have acted alone.

At the news conference, San Mateo County Supervisor Dave Pine denounced the tragic event and said there are too many guns on the streets.

"This is a horrific event, one we would never imagine would occur in San Mateo County," said Pine. "Gun violence in this country is at completely unacceptable levels, it's really hit home tonight. Our hearts are broken."

The FBI arrived in Half Moon Bay to assist the sheriff's department with the investigation.

The sheriff said investigators are still working to identify the shooting victims. Translators were brought to the scene to speak with some of the witnesses.

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case and is also interviewing the suspect.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said he was notified about the shooting in Half Moon Bay while visiting victims of another mass shooting that happened in Southern California's Monterey Park over the weekend. Ten people lost their lives in that shooting.

"At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy," Newsom said in a tweet.

A family reunification center has been set up at the IDES Hall on 735 Main Street in Half Moon Bay.

The small city on the San Mateo County coast is well-known as a destination for big wave surfing and an annual pumpkin festival.