Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
12
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM CDT, Clearwater County, Kittson County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Polk County, Red Lake County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County

VIDEO: Gun battle erupts after store employee returns fire on would-be robbers

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 11:34AM
California
FOX 11

VIDEO: Gun battle breaks out between store employee and would-be robbers

Authorities are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery of a smoke shop in Compton that resulted in the death of a man.

COMPTON, Calif. - Authorities are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery of a smoke shop in Compton that resulted in the death of a man. 

It happened Tuesday evening at the "Smoke Shop" located in the 1500 block of S. Wilmington Avenue. 

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, four suspects entered the shop and pointed their handguns at an armed security guard inside. That's when the security guard withdrew his handgun and a shootout between the suspects and the guard ensued, officials said.

The suspects fled the scene and about 30 minutes after the "botched robbery," one of the suspects was dropped off at a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound injury sustained during the shootout, authorities said. That suspect died at the hospital.

The security guard sustained gunshot wounds to his face and neck but was treated at a hospital and released, according to officials.

A second suspect was arrested the following day, authorities said.

The two outstanding suspects have been identified as Kahlel Lundy, 23, and Keith Rachel, 21. They are wanted for murder, according to authorities. 

97bc2ca8-Untitled-design-1.jpg

Keith Rachel (left) and Kahlel Lundy (right) / LASD

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. 