Group of 50 cause disruption in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police worked over the weekend to break up a group of about 50 people who were causing reckless conduct in Dinkytown, one of multiple incidents in Dinkytown in recent days.

Police say they were called out, along with University of Minnesota police, to a group of 50 adults and juveniles assaulting and harassing people around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

Officers say dozens of people were being disorderly. Police broke up the group, but a woman was cited for assault, and a man was arrested with a baseball bat and fireworks. Hours later, just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers dealt with a fight between two groups along 5th Street SE, again involving juveniles. They ran when officers pulled up.

In a third incident on Thursday night, just before midnight, police say another group was harassing people. Juveniles within the group were not complying with orders to disperse, and police used pepper spray.

Two kids were brought in and cited for disorderly conduct and curfew. They were later released by Youth Connection Center staff. Three more juveniles were later brought in and cited for fleeing police, violation of curfew, and assault. They were also released by YCC staff.

FOX 9 was on the scene of a fourth incident in Dinkytown early Sunday morning, again involving Minneapolis and University of Minnesota police. The details of that incident are not known.