Greenwood fire: 12 cabins and homes destroyed in Superior National Forest wildfire

The growing and uncontained Greenwood wildfire burning in the Superior National Forest has destroyed at least 12 homes and cabins, officials say.

Along with the homes and cabins, an additional 57 outbuildings have been destroyed, the U.S. Forest Service also reported.

On Wednesday, fire crews continued defensive efforts to contain the Greenwood fire which is estimated to be burning on more than 27,000 acres southwest of Isabella, Minnesota.

Fire crews in northern Minnesota say they’re finally taking advantage of the weather, which is something they haven’t been able to do since wildfires were first identified on August 15 as a result of lightning.

"This morning we had that moderate weather, we had good cloud cover, lower temperatures, higher humidity," explained Eastern Area spokesperson Clark McCreedy. "All those factors tend to moderate fire behavior."

One of the techniques they are using to slow the fires is setting controlled burns around the perimeter of these wildfires. By doing this, fire crews are burning the fuel for the wildfires, such as shrubs, branches, and other elements that catch fire easily.

The goal is to make sure the wildfires have nothing else to feed to get one step closer to putting these fires out.

"We haven't put what we call containment line on the map, yet," said McCreedy. "So I’m hopeful this weekend, with the moderate weather we’re going to have, we’re going to see some backline on the map."