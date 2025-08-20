Greater Tater: New Vendor at the Minnesota State Fair

The Brief Greater Tater, a local food truck serving jumbo tater tots, is one of eight vendors new to the Minnesota State Fair in 2025. You can find them on the fairgrounds near the horse barn on Liggett Street.



The local food truck, Greater Tater, has a greater mission behind their deep-fried jumbo tater tots.

Greater Tater’s Greater Mission

The backstory:

The Greater Tater food truck was started by two families from the east Metro. Two sons from each family, Chas and David, grew up best friends and both enjoyed watching famous chefs like Emeril Legasse.

"David, since way back then, has always said he wants to be a chef," Sheryl Lecy, Chas’ mom, said.

David is the creativity, personality and hard work behind the Grater Tater brand. David has Down Syndrome and says working in the food industry has always been a goal of his.

"I’ve been wanting to be a food truck chef for a long, long time and now I’m a food truck chef," David said. "I’m so, so, so excited."

Almost two years ago, David teamed up with the Lecy’s to open the Greater Tater food truck. They serve different varieties of jumbo tater tots called "tater kegs."

"Tater tots are really, really, really good and these ones are like three times the size of a regular tater tot," David said.

While the food is the focus, the mission behind the business is to create meaningful job opportunities for people like David.

"To see him flourish in this role is really honestly what the vision was," Lecy said.

Preparing For The Fair

Timeline:

Lecy said in June, they found out they had earned a spot at the Minnesota State Fair. They started scrambling to prepare to feed the nearly two million people who attend the fair each year.

"It’s a lot of ordering, a lot of phone calls," Lecy said. "We’re pretty excited to just be here."

This summer, they’ve been preparing for the Great Minnesota Get Together by serving tots at local county fairs, but say the Minnesota State Fair is the ultimate opportunity.

What's next:

David and the Lecys are hoping to grow Greater Tater into more opportunities for adults with disabilities to have ownership and pride in being part of a business.

"The hope is that one day we will franchise so more people like David can have jobs," Lecy said.

First though, they’re focusing on Minnesota’s "12 days of fun" and are hoping visitors feel the love and passion behind their potatoes.

"Our motto is ‘it’s what’s inside that counts,’ and that’s really true because I have Down Syndrome and I want people to know me (and) that it’s what’s inside of me that really counts," David said.