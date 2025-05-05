Grass fire leads to discovery of body in Crow Wing County

The Brief A woman was found dead after deputies responded to a grass-fire near Brainerd. The circumstances of the death and the fire are unclear. Fire crews extinguished the grass fire.



Deputies in Crow Wing County found a body as they responded to reports of a grass fire south of Brainerd.

Grass fire report leads to body

What we know:

Deputies were called shortly after noon on Sunday for the report of a grass-fire along Wetherbee Road in Crow Wing Township, which is just south of Brainerd.

Callers reported there was a field that was on fire with a victim who was possibly dead.

At the scene, deputies found the homeowner, a 65-year-old woman, dead near a lawnmower.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the fire directly led to the woman's death.

The backstory:

Brainerd firefighters and crews from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources knocked down the grass fire. They say the fire didn't spread to any structures.

The fire remains under investigation. The victim has not yet been identified.