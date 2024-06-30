Grandfather dies while trying to save grandchildren struggling to swim

A grandfather died while trying to save his grandchild who was struggling to swim in Barron County, Wisconsin, on Saturday. His two grandchildren made it to shore safely.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department says a 71-year-old man went into the water below the Mikana Dam to help his grandchild, who was struggling in the water around 2:36 p.m. on June 29, but "for an unknown reason" he "went under and drowned."

The sheriff's department says the grandfather had taken his two grandchildren fishing and swimming in the area. Both children were wearing life jackets when one of them began to struggle. The grandfather went in to help the children, getting them to where they could stand and make their way to shore.

However, he was unaccounted for.

A search for him was unsuccessful, so the Chetek Fire Dive and Rescue Team was called in. The dive team recovered his body, the sheriff's department said.

The Mikana Dam was closed during the search for the man.

The sheriff's department did not identify the grandfather.