Grand Avenue expansion restrictions reduced to support development

Hoping to incentivize development on a popular stretch that has seen unexpected closures in recent years, the St. Paul City Council unanimously approved a resolution that will ease restrictions on developments along Grand Avenue in an effort to "improve development flexibility, support small businesses, and enhance neighborhood walkability."

"Today’s vote is a significant step toward building a more vibrant Grand Avenue," said Councilmember Rebecca Noecker in a statement following the vote. "My goal in this rezoning was to make sure we got the balance right, preserving the character of Grand as a pedestrian-oriented, architecturally diverse retail street while making it for development to occur, at the right scale – and I believe we met that goal. Thanks to the many community members who gave time, thought and valuable input throughout this process."

Proposal background

In 2021, a proposed five-story, mixed-use development at 695 Grand Avenue created a wide range of community discussion between council members regarding its merit in relation to the city's 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

Adopted in November 2020, the 2040 plan called for, "transit-supportive density, flexible building design and development standards, high-quality urban design that supports pedestrian friendliness, and active first-floor usage."

In September 2022, city leaders initiated the East Grand Avenue Overlay District (EGAOD) zoning study to support the Summit Hill Association’s efforts to maintain Grand Avenue as, "a vibrant, mixed-use corridor," consistent with the 2040 plan’s goals.

Since established in 2006, the EGAOD has limited building footprints to 25,000 square feet, total building size to 75,000 square feet, and building height to three stories – 30 feet for commercial buildings, 36 feet for mixed commercial residential buildings and 40 feet for residential or institutional buildings.

Nowhere in St. Paul’s zoning code has limited building size or footprint so restrictively.

Development desired

The decision by the city council to ease restrictions on potential projects is said to be an effort to increase business development along the stretch that also hosts festivals, and is home to hundreds of residents that surround it.

The existing Summit Hill/District 16 Neighborhood Plan says that "Grand Avenue will continue to be a mix of buildings that respect the historic character of the avenue and neighborhood, and that relate closely to the sidewalk and encourage pedestrian activity at the street level."

It won’t be a free-for-all for proposed developments, though.

The resolution approved by the city council on Wednesday has three main areas of focus: Stepbacks, building lines and frontage elements.

All portions of a building above a height of 40 feet will still be required to be "stepped back" from the minimum front, or side street, for a distance equal to the additional height. Ultimately, buildings could exceed the previously restricted height limit if stepped back from rear property lines a distance equal to the additional height.

Current building/property lines restrict maximum front and side street setbacks to 10 feet, but up to 40% of the building façade can now exceed the maximum setback to create outdoor seating or gathering areas.

The front of any proposed development lining public streets will need to include "human elements" such as doors, windows, projections, awnings, canopies, porches and stoops.

"I am excited to pass this long-overdue overhaul to bolster mixed-use development on Grand Avenue as a beloved St. Paul commercial corridor enjoyed by people around the state," said St. Paul City Council President Mitra Jalali in a statement. "Eliminating these restrictions will allow us to continue welcoming residents and customers for generations."