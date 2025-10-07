Government shutdown: When will WIC run out of funds in MN?

The Brief Officials are warning that funds for WIC, a program that provides food for women, infants, and children, could run out. The program is being threatened by the ongoing government shutdown. Minnesota officials say the state has enough funding to support the program for a "few weeks" during the shutdown.



Federal officials are warning funds for WIC could run out in coming days if a deal isn't reached to end the government shutdown.

FOX 9 is looking into where funding for the program stands in Minnesota.

WIC funding threatened

The backstory:

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Elliott warned that, without a deal by lawmakers, the WIC program would run out of funds in coming days due to the federal government shutdown.

Last week, on the eve of the shutdown, the National WIC Association warned that a prolonged shutdown could lead to service disruption.

WIC in Minnesota

Local perspective:

According to the state, in 2024, Minnesota WIC helped more than 100,000 women, infants, and children in Minnesota each month. The program served nearly 38% of infants born in Minnesota in 2023.

In a message to clinics and families, the Minnesota Department of Health says it has the funding to keep services going for "a few weeks."

Officials are urging families to operate business as normal for the time being, including keeping any appointments and continuing to use their benefits.

What's next:

On Monday, President Trump signaled he was willing to cut a deal with Democratic lawmakers to restore healthcare credits that were cut under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Democrats say Affordable Care Act recipients could face enormous bills if those credits aren't restored.

However, as of Tuesday, things remain at a standstill for lawmakers.

The state will continue to communicate with vendors and families about the next steps if the shutdown drags on.