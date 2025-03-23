Gov. Walz walks back Tesla comments as owners face vandalism

The Brief The FBI said there have been targeted attacks against Tesla properties in at least nine states since January. Investigators said messages of grievances were found at scene. Gov. Tim Walz said comment about Tesla stock dropping was "a joke."



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz walked back a recent statement he made about Tesla’s stock performance – saying it was just a "joke."

This comes over the same weekend that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a warning against a recent string of violent attacks on Tesla dealerships and cars across the country.

FBI investigating violence against Tesla properties

The backstory:

The FBI called the string of vandalism, gunfire, and arson targeted attacks on Tesla properties. The agency said they have been taking place all across the country since January -- in at least nine states.

The agency’s alert also points to graffiti expressing grievances found in at least one scene. This comes as backlash grows after Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk started leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Walz on Tesla stock

What they're saying:

Walz walked back a statement he had made recently about the downward trend of Tesla stocks. According to a Minnesota State Board of Investment Report, it shows the state held over one million shares of Tesla stock in its pension fund.

Walz addressed this matter at a town hall in Rochester over the weekend.

"I was making a joke. These people have no sense of humor. They are the most literal people, the most literal people. But my point was they are all mad and I said something I probably shouldn’t have about a company," said Walz.

What you can do:

The FBI urges everyone to be on the lookout for suspicious activity and for anyone with information related to any of these incidents to contact the agency.

Read the public announcement here.