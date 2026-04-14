Gov. Walz signs bill renaming solar gardens program to honor late Speaker Melissa Hortman

The Brief Gov. Walz signed legislation on Tuesday renaming the state's Community Solar Garden Program in honor of late Rep. Melissa Hortman. Hortman was a solar energy advocate who helped create the program in 2013 while serving as chair of the energy committee. Senator John Hoffman authored the bill in the Senate.



The late Speaker Melissa Hortman will forever be remembered for advancing Minnesota's solar energy program, as Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation Tuesday renaming the Community Solar Garden Program in her honor.

Melissa Hortman solar garden program

What we know:

On Tuesday, Gov. Walz signed a bill naming the state's Community Solar Garden Program in Rep. Melissa Hortman's honor. Hortman was an advocate of solar energy.

The solar garden program was first created when she was chair of the energy committee in 2013. Solar gardens are shared community solar projects that allow subscribers to earn credits on their electricity bills.

Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were killed in an ambush attack last summer by a gunman who authorities say was politically driven. Senator John Hoffman was also shot by the same gunman that night. He survived the attack and authored the bill Gov. Walz signed in the Senate.

What they're saying:

"Speaker Hortman helped build something truly transformative for Minnesota," said Governor Walz. "Her leadership makes our Community Solar Garden Program a national model and puts Minnesota on a path to a clean energy future. Naming this program in her honor ensures her legacy lives on as her work continues to shape our future. I am proud to sign this bill in honor of my dear friend."

Other bills signed

Big picture view:

Gov. Walz signed into law two other bills on Tuesday.

SF3602 makes it legal to use digital documents and electronic signatures for estate planning, like creating or modifying a power of attorney. However, the scope is limited and won't apply to wills. SF3402 allows more types of medical professionals, such as physician assistants and nurse practitioners, to work as medical consultants for local community health boards.