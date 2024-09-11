Gov. Walz, 9/11 widow shine light on service, hunger in Minnesota

The Brief Sept. 11, 2024 marks the 23rd anniversary of World Trade Center attack. Gov. Walz, 9/11 widow observed National Day of Service & Remembrance boxing meals for Minnesotans. September is Hunger Action Month for Second Harvest Heartland as 500,000+ are food insecure or worse in Minnesota.



This anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on American soil is a chance for Americans to be unified, at least for one day. It’s now a National Day of Service and Remembrance.

9/11 widow lifted by service

When the World Trade Center fell, Cindy McGinty lost her husband, Michael. And as grief washed over the now-widowed mother of two, she was overcome by a strange dread.

She figured she’d fail her husband by not tending to the lawn he was so proud of.

Within a week, she heard a lawnmower and saw an acquaintance in her yard.

"I said, 'Chris, what are you doing?'" McGinty said. "And he said, 'Go back in the house. Take care of your kids. This is what I do.' Well, Chris did that for eight years. I had to leave the state to get him to stop."

Gov. Walz tragedy unites America

"It's in the time of need that we become our very best," said Gov. Tim Walz, the vice presidential nominee, who returned to Minnesota Wednesday to observe 9/11. "It's in the time of trauma that we rise to the occasion."

Tragedy often brings neighbors together and 23 years after 9/11, Gov. Walz joined about 750 volunteers still trying to make things better.

The governor sealed oatmeal bags and chatted about conservation and buckthorn with an Americorps team that’s always trying to help.

"9/11 is a day of service for us," said Serve Minnesota CEO Julia Quanrud. "So we like to show up. We like to help our community and be there where there’s need."

Service delivers impact

In this case, the service will help locally. They put together about 230,000 meals for delivery throughout the north Metro.

The governor got them started.

"He's a big champion for food security, so his presence here will just help raise awareness of the issues in all the ways that we're working in Minnesota and end hunger," said Anne Lesley of Second Harvest Heartland.

September is critical for hunger action

With or without the governor, Second Harvest Heartland focuses on the Day of Service as a critical time.

September is their hunger action month when they remind folks more than half a million Minnesotans are food insecure or worse, and the holidays are just around the corner.

So all service is appreciated.