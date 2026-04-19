Special Delivery: Gophers celebrate decade-long partnership with Diaper Bank of Minnesota

The Brief The University of Minnesota football team will host its Spring Game and Diaper Drive on Saturday, April 25 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Diaper Bank of Minnesota has seen a growing need, with nearly half of Minnesota families with young children unable to afford enough diapers. Organizers hope to collect more diapers and raise awareness for families in need, with additional event details to be announced.



A decade-long partnership between Gopher football and the Diaper Bank of Minnesota is gearing up for another big diaper drive at the annual Spring Game.

Annual spring game brings community together for diaper drive

What we know:

The University of Minnesota football team will hold its spring game on Saturday, April 25 at Huntington Bank Stadium, with free admission for fans. The event will include a Diaper Drive, where fans are encouraged to bring diapers and drop them off outside the stadium near Tribal Nations Plaza.

Fans can also bring decorated oars to the game, which will be added to the inside of the stadium tunnel as a symbol of community connection.

"It's so fun to watch people coming to the Spring Game. It's not one box, it's two boxes, it three boxes. Every kid is carrying a box of, you know, a dad and mom bring three of their kids and everybody's got a big box of diapers. That just puts a big smile on your face because you know they're going to great families that truly need them," Gophers' football coach P.J. Fleck said.

Since 2017, Gopher fans have donated more than 120,000 diapers at the spring game. This year, organizers hope to collect even more to support the Diaper Bank of Minnesota.

Why you should care:

Diaper need is a growing issue in Minnesota, with nearly half of families with young children unable to afford enough diapers, according to Ginny Ramseyer Winter, associate professor at the University of Minnesota School of Social Work.

"If you think of a single parent with two children and diapers. Who makes $20,000 a year in income, this parent would need to spend an average of $2,000 a year to diaper their children or 10% of their income. The cost of diapers often forces parents to make really impossible decisions," said Ramseyer Winter.

The Diaper Bank of Minnesota has distributed more than three million diapers to partners, food shelves and social workers, but demand continues to rise.

"So a lot of families actually miss work because they do not have an adequate supply of diapers to provide for their childcare centers so that they have a place to leave their children while they're at work. So I believe the numbers are one in four families experiencing diaper need has missed work," said Deirdre Kanzer, executive director of the Diaper Bank of Minnesota.

Gopher fans have donated more than 130,000 diapers over the years, and the upcoming Spring Game offers another chance for the community to help families in need.

The backstory:

The partnership between the Gophers and the Diaper Bank of Minnesota began 10 years ago, when Fleck was hired as Gophers' football coach. Each year, the Spring Game has served as a major collection point for diapers, with volunteers, donors and fans all contributing to the cause.

"So far this year, I think we've distributed about 300,000 additional diapers to those non-partner organizations," said Kanzer. "We really hope to reach five million diapers distributed this year."

The event is about more than just collecting diapers.

"There's gonna be a lot head coaches after me. But while you're in that responsibility and you have a ton of accountability to impact the community, in my opinion. And so, it definitely makes me proud because it shows the community's impact and their effort to change other people's lives," said Fleck.

Local perspective:

Volunteers and donors play a crucial role in getting diapers to families who need them most.

"We pack our vehicles with diapers as full as humanly possible," said a volunteer.

The need for diapers affects families across Minnesota, and the Spring Game offers a unique way for the community to come together and help. The partnership has grown stronger over the past decade, with increasing donations and awareness about diaper need. The annual drive not only helps families directly, but also raises awareness about the ongoing challenges faced by many.