Gopher fans turn out for Family Day at Huntington Bank Stadium

Gopher fans showed their excitement for the upcoming season at Family Day at the now Huntington Bank Stadium.

It's marks the first time fans have been let inside to watch the team since the stadium's name change.

"We’re just excited to be actually back in the stadium this year, we can’t wait," said fan Erin Caben.

Fans say they’re looking forward to a new season and getting back to supporting the team in-person.

"Love the Gophers want to support PJ and it’s a beautiful night. I want to make sure [my kids] don’t go to Wisconsin," said fan Joe Delgado.

"Excitement is at an all-time high," said University of Minnesota Deputy Athletic Director Dusty Clements.

Clements says the proof is at the ticket booth.

"Momentum is really, really strong right now - record ticket sales for season tickets," said Clements.

Even some alumni football players came out, hoping fans are ready to come back and show the love.

"The Gophers are great," said Gopher Football alum Chip Fort. "They’re going to be great this year. People in Minnesota should support."

The Gophers open their season at home against Ohio State University at 7 p.m.

Fans will notice some changes to the stadium. The TCF Bank Stadium logo has been removed from the area above the scoreboard as well as several other places around the stadium. Facility staff says a new, temporary Huntington Bank Stadium sign should be hung above the scoreboard in time for the game against Ohio State.

