Good Samaritan rescues boater from Lake Ida near Alexandria, Minnesota

A man is recovering after a Good Samaritan rescued him from Lake Ida near Alexandria, Minnesota.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said a 63-year-old man was boating just after 6:30 Wednesday evening when the boat’s motor handle reportedly broke apart, causing the boat to suddenly turn and throw the man into the water.

The man was not wearing a life jacket, but he was able to hold onto the boat.

A passing boater helped pull the man out of the water. He was taken to the hospital for possible hypothermia.