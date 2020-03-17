Good news: Minnesota State Parks to remain open during COVID-19 pandemic

Minnesota’s state parks, recreation areas, campgrounds and other public lands will remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the DNR will adjust or cancel some public events.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday it would keep its parks open, but told residents to expect changes in the services normally provided there.

Those services include closure of visitor centers, contact stations and other ancillary buildings. Additionally, programming like open houses, safety education training and interpretive naturalist programs could also be affected.

Due to the closures, the DNR is asking the public to call local DNR offices or use online reservation or licensing systems instead of visiting visitor centers.