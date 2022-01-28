Expand / Collapse search

GODSPEED: Crew begins 45-day isolation mission to simulate Mars trip at NASA’s Johnson Space Center

By Ronnie Marley
Updated 10:10PM
Photo of the crew prior to entering a 45-day isolation. (Source: NASA Johnson Space Center/ Houston)

HOUSTON - A new crew is heading to Mars! Well sort of.

HERA’s new 4-person crew just entered their new home for the next 45 days to simulate a trip to Mars at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston

The mission is to help NASA study isolation and confinement in exploration scenarios.

The hatch was officially closed on Friday evening and their mission is now underway. 
 