Giant red spoon stolen from Phoenix Dairy Queen found, suspects sought: police

A giant red spoon that was stolen from a Phoenix Dairy Queen has been found, police say.

The 15-foot tall statue was snatched from a Dairy Queen near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road. The thieves took off with it sometime between the evening of Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25.

The statue has a value of over $3,500, according to Silent Witness.

Michael Foster says he was outside playing Pokémon GO on the morning of April 3 when he spotted the spoon near Marc T. Atkinson Middle School.

"The theft continues to be investigated by detectives to find the people responsible for taking the property," police said.

Police released surveillance video of the theft and say they are looking for two men and a woman in connection to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

