Giant beaver could become Minnesota’s official state fossil this year

The Brief A bill before lawmakers would name the Castoroides Ohioensis, also known as the giant beaver, as Minnesota’s official state fossil. The giant beaver became extinct around 10,000 years ago, but once reached lengths of up to 7 feet and weighed up to 200 pounds. As the largest rodent ever in North America, it also would have existed with the first people ever to settle in Minnesota, according to a representative from the Science Museum of Minnesota. Minnesota is one of only four states without a current state fossil designation.



Castoroides Ohioensis, also known as the giant beaver, would be designated as Minnesota’s official state fossil under a new proposal before Minnesota lawmakers this legislative session.

Minnesota’s official fossil designation

What we know:

The bipartisan effort, authored by Rep. Andrew Myers (R-Tonka Bay), would officially designate the giant beaver as the state’s official fossil – an effort he says was geared towards introducing students to new species, and came to him from middle school students.

What they're saying:

"I see state symbols as a wonderful educational opportunity, where we can introduce new things to our kids as they’re growing up," said Dr. Alex Hastings of the Science Museum of Minnesota during the House State Government Finance and Policy Committee on Thursday.

According to Hastings, the science museum carried a vote two years ago in order to make a nomination decision on what the fossil should be, with the giant beaver receiving more than 11,000 submissions.

Minnesota is currently one of only four states that does not have a designated state fossil.

"There was a very clear winner – none other than the giant beaver," Hastings said before the committee. "One of the fascinating things about this animal is not only was it the largest rodent ever in North America, it also would have existed with the first people settling in Minnesota. There’s even some folklore that suggests some personal interactions with them."

A skeleton of the giant beaver is currently on display at the Science Museum of Minnesota – found just seven miles from St. Paul, Hastings said.

Historians believe the giant beaver was far larger than the current common beaver – reaching lengths of up to 7 feet and weighing up to 200 pounds.

Common beavers seen today are around 31 to 47 inches in length, and weigh around 24 to 66 pounds.

The bill would also include indigenous translations as part of the designation.

Giant beaver’s extinction

The backstory:

Giant beavers were bear-sized beavers that lived in North America, but went extinct around 10,000 years ago.

Scientists believe its extinction coincided with the end of the last ice age, due to several factors, including climate change and the loss of their wetland habitats.

Since they primarily ate aquatic plants, they were highly dependent on wetland ecosystems for both food and shelter, which eventually dried up.

Unlike modern beavers that make dams and lodges, scientists believe the giant beaver was unable to adapt to the changing landscape.

What's next:

The bill was laid over by the committee on Thursday for possible inclusion in a larger collection of bills – known as an omnibus bill - to be approved later in the legislative session.